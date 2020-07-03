A Free Gift Is Now Available For All PlayStation 4 Owners

Regardless of your subscription status or loyalty to the brand, Sony’s latest free gift is available to anyone who owns a PlayStation 4.

Delivering on its promise earlier this week of releasing a new menu theme for the console, one need only head over to its dedicated PlayStation Store listing (link at the bottom) to kick off the download. As for the occasion – not that one is needed, of course – behind this show of generosity, PS Plus, the company’s premium subscription service, just recently reached double digits in age, and you can check out the smart-looking, if slightly harsh on the eyes, commemorative theme for yourselves via the gallery below.

As a neat added touch, a collage of images in the background is made up of various iconic characters from those games that have been given away in past PS Plus promotions, with the likes of Destiny‘s Hunter Vanguard and Cayde-6, as well as BioShock‘s Big Daddies and Little Sisters, among many others, lending their likeness.

A Free Gift For PlayStation Plus Members Is Now Available 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s worth noting, however, that there are no unique dashboard sounds or icon designs to go along with the visual aesthetic. Somewhat disappointing for a theme intended to celebrate a big milestone but not surprising, considering the non-existent price tag. For those that do intend to use it, Sony has said previously that the customization will only be available for a limited time, though there’s no mention of how long that window will be open for on the website, so we’d advise that you pick it up post-haste.

In related news, July’s free PlayStation Plus games are now available and include Rise of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K20 and a bonus third game, Erica. See here for all the details.