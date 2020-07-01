Sony Giving PlayStation 4 Players Several Freebies This Month

It doesn’t feel like it’s been 10 full years since the launch of PlayStation Plus, but time flies when you’re having fun, right? For just $60 a year, Sony’s online multiplayer subscription service allows PlayStation 4 owners to access chat functionalities and play games with their friends, but it also comes with two free games per month. They’re not always winners as is evident by May’s offerings of Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines, but some months have exceptional free giveaways. June proved that point admirably when Sony gave subscribers Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II, and now they’re doing it again with July’s PlayStation Plus games.

NBA 2K20 and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Edition will headline PlayStation Plus in July. Even better, these titles will be joined by an additional game, the interactive live-action drama simply titled Erica. With two AAA titles becoming available for download for free alongside an extra game just to say thanks, folks have little room to complain – not that that’s stopped them from doing it anyways. However, Sony isn’t quite done with their celebration of the service’s tenth anniversary.

In addition to the three free games coming in July, users will also get access to a special PlayStation 4 theme they can apply to their UI. No one knows for sure what the theme is expected to look like, but it’s reasonable to assume that it’ll relate in some way to PlayStation Plus considering the timing. Also, the wording in the announcement seems to indicate that non-PlayStation Plus subscribers may be able to download it as well. Good move, Sony.

NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Erica will arrive on PlayStation Plus on July 7th, and it’s likely the theme will follow suit, meaning PS4 users have several nice freebies headed their way soon.