The Internet Is Roasting Sony For July’s Free PlayStation Plus Games

Just as Microsoft managed last week, following its reveal of the free games being offered to Xbox Gold members in July, so too, has Sony been on the receiving end of fierce criticism from PlayStation owners for its lacklustre PS Plus selection. Revealed yesterday to fans eagerly anticipating another strong month to succeed June’s top-quality Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WWII, such excitement quickly devolved into disappointment after confirmation that Rise of the Tomb RaiderErica and NBA 2K20 would be leading the charge this time around.

Between the three, it’s the latter that’s found itself a particular point of contention, especially as the sports game recently went on sale for a massively reduced price. What’s more, with Sony making a big deal out of PS Plus turning 10, many had expected a somewhat more grandiose celebration than that delivered. And you needn’t take our word for it, either. Check out just some of the reactions over on Twitter for yourselves below.

A poor outcome for all involved, then, and it certainly makes us wonder if Sony and Microsoft wouldn’t be better off giving fans the opportunity to vote – from a pre-selected pool, of course – on which games they’d like to see be included in each month’s bundle of free entertainment. At the very least, it would help to reduce the reoccurrence of this type of situation.

That’s your lot until August rolls around, then, though if you haven’t already, be sure to check out the third free game and exclusive PS4 theme being offered to PlayStation Plus members this month as part of the aforementioned 10th-anniversary celebrations by hitting the respective links.

