The Internet Is Roasting Sony For July’s Free PlayStation Plus Games

Just as Microsoft managed last week, following its reveal of the free games being offered to Xbox Gold members in July, so too, has Sony been on the receiving end of fierce criticism from PlayStation owners for its lacklustre PS Plus selection. Revealed yesterday to fans eagerly anticipating another strong month to succeed June’s top-quality Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WWII, such excitement quickly devolved into disappointment after confirmation that Rise of the Tomb Raider, Erica and NBA 2K20 would be leading the charge this time around.

Between the three, it’s the latter that’s found itself a particular point of contention, especially as the sports game recently went on sale for a massively reduced price. What’s more, with Sony making a big deal out of PS Plus turning 10, many had expected a somewhat more grandiose celebration than that delivered. And you needn’t take our word for it, either. Check out just some of the reactions over on Twitter for yourselves below.

Because PS Plus reaches its 10th anniversary, we are giving you.. / ..NBA 2K20 pic.twitter.com/kt0REsDob8 — Sonoman (@sonomandraw) June 29, 2020

NBA was just like £3 in the store. 🗑 — Reece (@ReeceHope3) June 29, 2020

Who wants 2k? It’s garbage — Ky (@Ky86515176) June 29, 2020

WTF is this a joke? What an disappointing Anniversary 😖 pic.twitter.com/ClY32C1YpM — Silentwolf (@AnimeLover0216) June 29, 2020

Giving out crap or games most already have to celebrate the 10th anniversary isn't really a celebration — Kent Clark (@evenmorebizarro) June 29, 2020

Fuck sake you let me pay 5€ for NBA weeks ago lol — Bim Jenning (@Dutch_SharksFan) June 29, 2020

Replace NBA 2K20, most got it when it was $2 or $3 a while back & most should have TR too as it frequently on sale. Erica is good, interesting title but most must have not tried it 👍🏾 But for 10th anniversary, surely u could do better than 3 games worth $20🙄 — Balaji Asari (@BalajiAsari) June 29, 2020

Ok @PlayStation

Nba is a game that doesn't represent PlayStation at all.

Tomb Raider is a great game but it was on sale not too long ago so you basically lowkey took $30 from me and everyone who bought the game. July's games should be God Of War and Red Dead Redemption 2 Erica — 🕵SecretAgentAhri🕵 (@SecretAgentAhri) June 29, 2020

Why even mention it as an aniversary when there aren't really any games to celbrate. TR & Erica are fine but couldn't we have gotten a playstation classic to give ut a more grand feel. This just feels like any other month if not worse. — Bruh (@SuperMegaBruh) June 29, 2020

A poor outcome for all involved, then, and it certainly makes us wonder if Sony and Microsoft wouldn’t be better off giving fans the opportunity to vote – from a pre-selected pool, of course – on which games they’d like to see be included in each month’s bundle of free entertainment. At the very least, it would help to reduce the reoccurrence of this type of situation.

That’s your lot until August rolls around, then, though if you haven’t already, be sure to check out the third free game and exclusive PS4 theme being offered to PlayStation Plus members this month as part of the aforementioned 10th-anniversary celebrations by hitting the respective links.