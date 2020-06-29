PlayStation Plus Subscribers Will Get A Free Gift This Week

PlayStation Plus subscribers can look forward to scoring themselves a free gift later this week, Sony has revealed.

Included alongside its usual monthly free game announcement for all members of the service (for the record, you’ll get Erica, NBA 2K20 and Rise of the Tomb Raider), the company dedicated a few words in the blog post to commemorating a decade of PS Plus and the major milestones that it has so far achieved. Check out the gallery below for a visual guide depicting some of the biggest moments, including the games that have so far proven to be the most popular among fans of both single and multiplayer-focused experiences. Wholly unsurprisingly, Activision’s Call of Duty series appears in both categories.

Circling back to matter at hand, though, Sony, eager to give something back to the PlayStation community, has confirmed it plans to make a special PS4 theme available later this week.

The new look for your dashboard will only be available for a limited time, however, so you’ll want to download it as soon as possible. If for whatever reason you’ve yet to sign up for PS Plus, though, there’s still plenty of reason to get excited. In what we’re sure is no coincidence, all PS4 owners can look forward to a weekend of free multiplayer entertainment over Independence Day weekend starting July 4th and running through to midnight on July 5th. You will, of course, be required to already own whichever game it is you intend to go online with during the period.

Looking to score yourself some other bargain deals or discounted games from currently ongoing PlayStation sales? You can find exactly that by heading over here. Enjoy!