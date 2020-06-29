PlayStation Plus Is Giving Away An Extra Free Game In July

If you’re a fan of taking a chance, PlayStation Plus can be one of the most affordable ways to add to your collection of games. On top of offering access to PlayStation 4’s multiplayer functionality and chat features, subscribers also get two free games a month chosen by Sony.

Sure, occasionally the service doesn’t have such a great month, such as when it upset users by giving away two extremely niche titles, Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines earlier this year. But they quickly made up for it in June by offering Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II, granting gamers hours upon hours of multiplayer fun. So, clearly there’s a lot of value for its relatively low price point of $60 or less a year.

Now, July is shaping up to be a hell of a month for PlayStation Plus, too. This morning, Sony announced its free titles for the month and they include NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Edition and Erica. In addition, all subscribers will receive a free theme for their PS4 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the service.

While NBA 2K20 and Rise of the Tomb Raider are both AAA releases that will excite a large portion of the player base, the surprising aspect of this month’s offerings is that it includes an unexpected third game. Erica is a 2019 live-action drama about childhood trauma and its lasting effects on the human psyche. It was developed by Flavourworks and published by Sony exclusively for the PS4. The title was polarizing upon release, and it currently sits at 69% on Metacritic with critics mixed between loving it and finding it utterly tedious. Still, those seeking a unique experience may find something surprisingly enjoyable here.

What do you think of July’s PlayStation Plus games, though? And will you be downloading them all? Let us know in the comments below.