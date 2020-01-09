Batman Fans Are Going Wild Over New Game Teasers

Little more than teaser images they may be, but that’s more than enough to whip Batman fans into a frenzy of speculation and excitement.

For those needing some context, WB Games Montreal (yes, the same folks responsible for Batman: Arkham Origins), distributed a series of pictures through social media earlier today which, when pieced together, appear to form a logo of some sort. Accompanied with the phrase “Capture the Knight”, Dark Knight fans have immediately jumped to the conclusion (and rightly so, given previous rumors) that the developer is gearing up to finally announce its next project starring Bruce Wayne and his iconic alter ego.

As for the aforementioned logo, its origins are yet to be confirmed, though the presence of an eagle (Court of Owls, anyone?) encompassing what appears to be a coat of arms has many pointing to Gotham City’s police department and we have to admit, the complete image certainly looks similar to that of a police badge. Check out the evidence, as well as some initial reactions from excitable fans, below.

Full logo teasing the new WB Games Montreal's project #CaptureTheKnight pic.twitter.com/Qwd4cOvqAK — Batman Arkham Videos (@ArkhamVideos) January 9, 2020

Pleaaaaaaase give us a new Batman game 😬😬😬 https://t.co/aWcSny2QFO — nivsingh (@nivsinghs) January 9, 2020

CabooseEK’s comparisons between WB Games’ teaser and the GCPD definitely provide food for thought.

Alright, general consensus is that this could be the GCPD logo. I think that's the best guess. Of course if you look closely you can see what could be an Owls, Ahem, Talons. I NEED TO KNOW WHAT THIS GAME IS. pic.twitter.com/iIJZV0o2cd — Eren – Caboose (@CabooseEK) January 9, 2020

Me: "God I don't even care about WB's next Batman game anymore I'm sick of being disappointed I probably won't even watch the trailer." WB: *Release literally just this. Me: "Oh my God this is amazing!!" pic.twitter.com/ted1DfOLBR — James Anderson-Barker (@JimAByepthatsme) January 9, 2020

Some fans are sick of waiting for an official announcement.

Honestly all this waiting and teasing is making me sick. Just reveal the damn thing already before no one cares anymore. Kinda getting vexed now. Just tell us its the Batman game already… https://t.co/VHkvkQoF16 — sikander555 (@sikander555YT) January 9, 2020

Others are doing what they can to solve the puzzle.

What @WBGamesMTL has posted so far teasing a new Batman game 🤔 pic.twitter.com/PJWAFdsgxg — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) January 9, 2020

WB please announce the game soon. 😭😭😭

Batman court of owls????? 🌚🌚🌚 https://t.co/SykY3ZS7ni — against CAA_NRC | RESIST (@chakith14) January 9, 2020

Batman for Super Smash Bros!? Don’t bet on it.

Wait a second…Batman is the fifth Smash Bros. DLC Fighter! pic.twitter.com/LiAv5ZBEyc — Joppy ⚔️ (@TheRealJoppy) January 9, 2020

With any luck, these latest hints are simply meant as a taster for something more substantial, though given WB Montreal’s recent track record, we could still be waiting some time until it’s ready to pull back the curtain on Batman‘s next major video game adventure.

As always, we’ll be keeping close tabs on the story as it develops, so be sure to check back regularly for any updates.