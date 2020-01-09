Warner Bros. Teases Upcoming Batman Game With New Images

We’re not sure when or where Warner Bros. Montreal intends to officially announce Batman‘s next video game adventure, but rest assured – it’s coming. The studio, which assumed leadership of Rocksteady’s acclaimed Arkham series after it departed, has been known to be working on a new adventure starring the Dark Knight for some time.

In fact, various members of the development team have teased the project numerous times in recent months, leading many fans to believe that a global reveal was on course to be shown at last year’s Game Awards. Comments provided by voice actor Roger Craig Smith (who has voiced the character on numerous occasions) prior to the ceremony appeared to all but confirm the potential outcome which, sadly, never materialized.

Smith had, in fact, been teasing an announcement for Respawn’s Apex Legends (for which he voices hero Mirage) and spectators have been left wondering when, exactly, they can expect to learn more of the Caped Crusader’s return. Well, it might not be the long-awaited gameplay trailer you were perhaps hoping for, but WB Montreal has provided something today.

Check out the images below:

New Batman Game Teaser Images Revealed 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Distributed through the developer’s various social media channels, one fan has managed to piece together the fragmented pieces of what appears to be some sort of logo. Accompanied with the phrase “Capture the Knight,” initial speculation among fans suggests that the logo belongs to that of Gotham City’s police department, which would fit with the aforementioned caption. The bigger mystery, then, is why would Batman be on Jim Gordon’s naughty list? Tough to say, but this certainly wouldn’t be the first time that Bruce Wayne has inadvertently found himself on the wrong side of the law.

With any luck, these latest hints are part of something much bigger to come, and we’ll keep you posted with any updates, so stay tuned.