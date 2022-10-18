‘Bayonetta 3’ voice acting controversy explained – why does Bayonetta have a new voice?

It’s always a little bit heartbreaking to discover that the voice to an iconic video game character is changing, particularly when they’ve been around for the better part of a decade and have become extremely familiar to its fanbase.

Kiefer Sutherland replacing David Hayter as Snake in the Metal Gear Solid franchise immediately springs to mind as the last instance in which a voice actor known for an iconic portrayal got snubbed for a sequel.

However, the circumstances under which Hellena Taylor lost her role as Bayonetta are entirely different.

The timeline of events

Bayonetta 3 was first announced back in 2017, but Nintendo was silent about the threequel all the way until last year when a new trailer finally surfaced.

Earlier this month, Platinum Games revealed that veteran voice actor Jennifer Hale would be lending her voice to the titular character, with the studio citing ‘various overlapping circumstances’ which prevented Hellena Taylor from returning to the role.

If that were truly the case, fans could probably happily be able to cut their losses; Jennifer Hale is a juggernaut of a voice actor in her own right.

She has voiced female Commander Shepard in the Mass Effect series, Leah in Diablo 3, and Naomi Hunter in the Metal Gear Solid series, among numerous other high-profile roles.

So Bayonetta’s likely in safe hands, and we’re sure Jennifer will do the character justice. It just so happens that we hadn’t heard Hellena Taylor’s side of the story.

Taylor alleges that she was in fact approached to reprise her role as the titular character in Bayonetta 3, however was offered a pretty abysmal flat buyout rate for her performance of $4000 USD.

Those within the voice acting industry, myself included, know that this is a pretty laughable figure for such a high-profile role. As Taylor points out, the Bayonetta franchise has raked in nearly half a billion dollars worth of profit since its inception, which isn’t inclusive of merchandise.

Having personally been paid anywhere within the range of $200 – $700 USD for 30-120 second explainer videos or adverts in my short tenure as a voice actor really contextualizes how abysmal the payday Hellena Taylor was offered is, considering the reach that Bayonetta has and the number of labor hours involved in playing the lead in a AAA video game.

In her explainer videos on Twitter, she asked fans of the game to boycott the third installment and instead donate the money they would’ve spent on the game to charity.

Bayonetta 3’s director Hideki Kamiya attempted to pour cold water on the allegations with a pretty cryptic all-caps warning, seemingly telling the actress to cease and desist.

Sad and deplorable about the attitude of untruth. That's what all I can tell now.



By the way, BEWARE OF MY RULES. — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) October 15, 2022

A few days after Taylor’s account of events, Jennifer Hale issued a very PR-friendly statement offering her take on what has transpired, saying a fair bit of nothing with a lot of words, but understandably so, given she is respecting her non-disclosure agreement.

Given Bayonetta 3 is about a week out from its release date, we can pretty confidently say that no meaningful changes or action will be taken by Nintendo or Platinum Games as a result of this information coming to light, but at the very least, Hellena Taylor started an important conversation about fair compensation in the voice acting and broader entertainment industry.