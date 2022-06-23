Ben Schwartz celebrates Sonic’s birthday by outing Nicole Byer as devotee

Ben Schwartz is celebrating the 31st birthday of Sonic the Hedgehog, a character he voices in the film franchise of the same name, by outing fellow comedian Nicole Byer as the blue blur’s most devoted fan.

“Happy Birthday #Sonic! You’ve come a long way since I played you on the Fernandez’s Genesis in 1991! I’m so proud to be a part of your history,” Schwartz wrote on Twitter. “To celebrate, here’s a clip from [Connor Ratliff’s] Dead Eyes Live show where we found out [Nicole Byer] is an enormous Sonic fan.”

Byer explained in the clip that she’s such a fan of the 2020 film that she “cried” while talking about the movie to one of the stars of Sonic the Hedgehog, Tika Sumpter. Byer said she also “cried during therapy about Sonic.”

Hilariously, Schwartz asked why Byer never cried to him about the subject. To which Byer replied, in between hysterical laughter, “I don’t know.”

Byer touchingly explained that she related to Sonic in the film due to struggling with ADHD and sometimes feels that she moves “too fast to make real connections.”

Byer said she cried three times during the first movie and twice during the sequel, the box office smash Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Schwartz and Byer then engaged in an impromptu therapy session whereby Schwartz talked to Byer, in character as Sonic, which was also very touching and is now one of our favorite things on the internet.

Schwartz wasn’t the only one celebrating the mammal’s birthday Thursday, as the director of the Sonic the Hedgehog films, Jeff Fowler, also gave a warm tribute to him.

“Happy Birthday you little blue devil

💙💙💙🎉🎂💙💙💙”

Thursday also marked the release of the video game bundle Sonic Origins, whose exclusion of a few tracks from Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles has done much to convince fans the late Michael Jackson supposedly contributed to the score of the original game, We Got This Covered previously reported.