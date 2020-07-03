Brie Larson Kicked Her Boyfriend Out Of The House So She Could Beat Super Mario Galaxy

With the film industry still suffering from huge disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more actors have opted to divert their creative talents to other areas of entertainment. Among many examples is Captain Marvel and Kong: Skull Island actress Brie Larson, who has recently decided to try her hand at establishing a presence on YouTube with her own self-titled channel.

Her first-ever video upload (titled “So, I made a decision…”), intended primarily as a warm-up and to “feel out” the format for future instalments, features a number of guests, including YouTuber Swoozie, who asks the star about her gaming habits. “I had the original Nintendo and it was the first Super Mario and there was a Little Mermaid game and the volleyball,” Larson begins, before being asked if she had any potentially embarrassing anecdotes to share of what previous boyfriends made of her hobby.

Nintendo’s planet-hopping Wii platformer, Super Mario Galaxy, immediately comes to mind, with Larson recalling: “I threw my first boyfriend out of my house because I was trying to beat the final level in Super Mario Galaxy,” adding: “He said I was taking it too seriously. So I threw him out of my house.”

Larson, of course, isn’t the only high profile celebrity known to have a love of gaming. The Witcher and Superman actor Henry Cavill famously missed a call asking him to audition for the part of DC’s Man of Steel on the big screen as he was “too busy” raiding in Blizzard’s World of Warcraft MMO.

Brie Larson, on the other hand, joins other well-known actors such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Will Smith and Jack Black on YouTube, who have all established large followings on the platform since joining. Those looking for an idea of the types of content she intends to produce can see below for the channel’s official description: