Bruce Campbell Says Mortal Kombat 11 Ash Williams DLC Is Likely Wishful Thinking

NetherRealm Studios is taking something of a well-earned breather from Mortal Kombat 11 right now, but what’s next?

The developer, having recently delivered the last of six DLC characters for the acclaimed fighting game with Spawn, has long been rumored to be working on a second so-called Kombat Pass meant to further flesh out an already impressively-sized roster. While yet to confirm or deny the existence of such, studio head Ed Boon has promised previously that post-launch support for the title will continue into 2020 and beyond, with various leaks since having put forward a list of supposed names intended to make the cut for the hypothetical update.

Among those name-dropped so far are Mortal Kombat mainstays such as Sheeva, Takeda, Stryker and Fujin, as well as even more guest appearances. Halloween‘s Michael Myers, 80s icon RoboCop and Evil Dead‘s Ash Williams have all been mentioned as potential candidates in the past, with the latter at one point even expected to be included in the original season pass.

Mortal Kombat 11 Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The crossover never materialized, of course, and it looks as if hopes are destined to be dashed yet again. When asked about the potential collaboration in a recent interview with Fansided, Bruce Campbell admitted he was unaware of any such project featuring the famous character, stating:

I probably shouldn’t emphasize yes or no because I don’t know. I have not been told. If it is not through my agent or proper channels than it usually means its wishful thinking

Not the news many had been hoping for, then, though it’s always possible that Campbell is simply attempting misdirection in order to maintain some semblance of surprise. Wishful thinking? Perhaps, but wherever Ed Boon is involved, you can’t be too sure. Assuming Mortal Kombat 11 truly is on course to receive a second round of DLC, you can likely expect an initial reveal sooner rather than later, but in the meantime, be sure to share with us your wish lists for a Kombat Pass 2 in the usual place below!