We are officially less than a month away from the release of one of the most anticipated games of 2022. The collaboration between From Software and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin releases on Feb. 25, and fans are absolutely buzzing with excitement. As the official release of Elden Ring inches closer, gamers are prepping to immerse themselves in the stunning new action RPG.

Anyone who’s been keeping an eye on the game knows that Elden Ring offers up a multiplayer mode, which could mean good news or bad news depending on your preference. Most gamers love the opportunity to enjoy a new title with some friends, but many massively multiplayer online games (MMOs) are hubs of toxicity. Online multiplayer games often lure in the worst kinds of gamers, who love to spout racist and sexist vitriol while griefing other players.

If Elden Ring is poised to become yet another home for toxic gamers, many people will simply abstain from playing it. There are also those who don’t have the privilege of a consistent internet connection, which is a requirement for any exclusively online gaming experience. Do you need internet to play Elden Ring, or can the game be enjoyed offline?

Can Elden Ring be played offline?

Photo via Playstation/YouTube

While Elden Ring will offer co-op for up to four players, it also aims to offer an entirely solo gaming experience. The game will be playable all by your lonesome and can be enjoyed offline.

This is great news for gamers who want to enjoy the game’s rich world without the risk of raids or griefing. While it does appear that Dark Soul-style raids will appear in Elden Ring, solo players should be safe from these. So long as you don’t feel the urge to request help or invite other players into your game, no trolls will be able to invade your world.

It’s also good news for gamers with inconsistent internet access. Online games can get thoroughly glitchy when played with sub-par internet, a hugely frustrating occurrence — particularly when you’re the one hosting a match. The ability to enjoy Elden Ring offline will make for a far less irritating gaming experience for these players.