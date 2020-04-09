Cannibal Holocaust Is Becoming A Video Game, For Some Odd Reason

Ruggero Deodato’s 1980 film Cannibal Holocaust is a horror classic. It pioneered what would become known as the found footage genre, which eventually spawned classics like The Blair Witch Project, REC and the Paranormal Activity movies. It tells the tale of an American film crew becoming lost and brutally murdered in the Amazon rainforest, with the footage being discovered later.

Cannibal Holocaust is notoriously violent, with the gore being so realistic that authorities assumed that Deodato made a real snuff film. He was even charged with the murder of cast members. His defense wasn’t helped by the fact that the cast had agreed to lay low for a year so the director could make audiences believe in the movie’s fiction. Fortunately, he managed to get in touch with them before he was convicted and got them to confirm that they hadn’t actually been fed to cannibals.

Anyways, in an unexpected twist, Deodato is now making Cannibal, a video game that’ll act as a sequel to the film. Cannibal will actually be the fourth in Deodato’s ‘Cannibals cycle,’ joining Jungle Holocaust, Cannibal Holocaust and Cut and Run. He’s apparently playing a key role in creating the game alongside developers Fantastico Studios as well and here’s how they’re billing the project:

“Cannibal is an interactive horror graphic adventure made with Unity, with the direction and script of Ruggero Deodato, and the original drawings of Solo Macello, in which the player will take control of different characters, to reveal, little by little, the background that led them to a desperate expedition to the virgin jungles of Borneo. And of course, get to discover the end of the story, destined to shake from the foundations every certainty acquired during the game.”

There’s also a reveal trailer for the game – seen above – which features no gameplay footage and gives no idea what the end product will look like. Honestly, who can say how this crazy project will end up, but at least Mario will finally have some competition in the turtle abuse genre.

Cannibal will be available from November 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile. Will you be picking it up, though? Let us know in the usual place below and watch this space for more.