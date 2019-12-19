Capcom Is Inviting Resident Evil Fans To Play Another Unannounced Game

As if the recent reveal of Resident Evil 3‘s remake wasn’t enough to cause an overload of excitement, it appears Capcom still has more love to give for fans of the iconic series. As of yesterday, the developer has started sending out another round of emails to subscribers of Resident Evil‘s Ambassador program, the contents of which are promising, to say the least.

As relayed to fans over on Reddit, user deimos-chan shared a transcription of their own message. In it, Capcom’s Tsuyoshi Otani begins by offering his congratulations to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice creator FromSoftware for walking away with top honors from The Game Awards. Despite being tipped to win the Game of the Year gong at this year’s ceremony, Resident Evil 2 failed to win any recognition in the face of stiff competition, though Otani says the team hopes to “win an award with Resident Evil 3 next year.”

Back to the matter at hand: Otani continues to detail the imminent rollout of a new scheme for Ambassadors and, by extension, a special limited-time reward.

“As limited offers to Ambassadors, we have invitations to a playtest session of our unannounced title, and priority seats at our game show booth,” reads the announcement. Given the context, many have immediately jumped to the conclusion that Capcom’s latest mystery game is, in fact, Resident Evil 8. As specified by previous leaks, the sequel to 2017’s soft reboot is said to be in development for next-gen consoles and will follow directly after the release of Resident Evil 3.

There are, however, a number of possible alternatives. A reboot of Resident Evil‘s beloved Outbreak spinoff could well be on the cards as too, could a Dino Crisis remake. The latter is often considered to be one series in desperate need of a revival and, considering Capcom’s recent trademark registration spree, such an outcome isn’t all that farfetched.

Ultimately, we’ve no choice but to play the waiting game until more details surface but in the meantime, let us know what you think (and hope) this mystery project will turn out to be in the usual place below!