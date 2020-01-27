Capcom Has No Plans For A Resident Evil 4 Remake

Fans holding out hope for a retelling of Resident Evil 4 might want to temper their expectations going forward, it seems.

Achieving a triumphant return to form for the series beginning with 2017’s Resident Evil 7, Capcom has opted to spend the last few years revisiting some of the franchise’s highs to similar success. As was the case for Resident Evil‘s remake for GameCube back in ’02, the Japanese developer once again proved itself an industry leader in the realm of reimagining classic video games, with last year’s Resident Evil 2 picking up numerous gongs for its indisputable quality.

In less than two months, of course, Leon and Claire’s nightmarish return visit to Raccoon City will be complimented further by Jill Valentine’s own in Resident Evil 3‘s long-awaited resurrection, but what will follow in that game’s footsteps? Truthfully, we don’t know, but one type of project that’ll almost certainly be off the table is remakes. That’s according to prominent insider AestheticGamer, at least, who suggests that, following Resident Evil 3‘s release, Capcom will be done with delivering heavy doses of nostalgia for the foreseeable future.

“There won’t be any Resident Evil remakes out in the next few years after RE3,” they say, before teasing that “There is another Resident Evil game” in the works that’s likely to be released in 2021. So there you have it, folks – neither Resident Evil 4 or, for that matter, the oft-overlooked Code: Veronica are getting a similar treatment afforded to their predecessors anytime soon, though it’s arguable whether such a project is necessary for the former. Despite being almost two decades old, Leon’s encounter with the Los Illuminados still holds up today, which is certainly more than can be said for the latter.

As to the identity of next year’s mystery Resident Evil title, many fans are hoping for the long-awaited return of the spinoff Outbreak series. See here for all the details.