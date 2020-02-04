Capcom Reportedly Redesigning Chris Redfield For Future Resident Evil Game

One of the Resident Evil series’ most popular characters might be getting a makeover for future installments.

Revealed in the final moments of Resident Evil 7‘s campaign as protagonist Ethan’s savior, Chris Redfield’s appearance shocked fans for a number of reasons. First, his presence confirmed that the seventh entry in Capcom’s iconic survival horror series was indeed canon but also that the former S.T.A.R.S. member had received some extensive cosmetic surgery. In fact, Chris’ drastic new look led many to believe that the hero was actually some sort of doppelgänger until Capcom confirmed that Resident Evil 7‘s iteration and previous versions were one and the same person.

Nevertheless, fans took umbrage with the drastic diversion from Chris’ original design and now, it seems as if the developer has once again decided to give the character another do-over for future games. That’s according to recent comments made by Twitter user AestheticGamer, at least, who says that last they heard, Chris had been redesigned ahead of an upcoming appearance.

From what I've heard, Chris got a redesign. I also will mention whether this Werewolf/Witch game manifests, there's another game that should release first that shows Chris' new design. — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) January 29, 2020

As always with any unverified rumors such as these, it’s worth taking everything you see with a large pinch of salt, though AestheticGamer has a proven track record these sorts of premature reveals.

The user has accurately relayed unannounced details for various Capcom titles in the past and has paid particular attention to Resident Evil as of late. In case you missed it, the whistleblower claimed previously that not only had Resident Evil 8 experienced some development issues (ultimately resulting in the project being internally rebooted) but that a new, currently unknown Resident Evil title – that’s not the aforementioned sequel or, for that matter, another remake – is on course to arrive next year. With members of Resident Evil‘s Ambassador program having been recently invited to test a mystery new entry, it certainly seems as if AestheticGamer is on to something, so watch this space.

As for the more immediate future, Resident Evil 3‘s long-awaited remake is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. See here for the latest action-packed trailer.