How To Get The Captain America Skin And Shield In Fortnite

While this year’s Independence Day festivities in the US will likely be more muted than usual for obvious reasons, Epic Games is doing its best to give Fortnite fans an outlet to celebrate safely.

To coincide with the annual holiday, the developer has released a new skin via the battle royale’s in-game store themed after Marvel’s First Avenger, Captain America. The superpowered patriot’s outfit is available to buy now for a limited time and will set you back 2,000 V-Bucks (roughly $20). A relatively hefty sum for a single cosmetic item, no doubt, but Epic’s at least sweetening the deal by throwing in Cap’s iconic shield as an additional bonus, which can be used both as Back Bling or a pickaxe.

Steve Rogers is the latest addition to Fortnite‘s ever-growing list of Marvel guest characters, with the likes of Star-Lord, Black Widow and Deadpool all having shown their masked faces on Apollo Island at one time or another.

If, on the other hand, you consider yourself more of a DC fan, worry not – you’re not being left out. Riding the tsunami that swept over Chapter 2 Season 2’s map last month, the half-human, half-Atlantean Aquaman has taken up residence in-game, with players able to unlock his costume and likeness as part of Season 3’s Battle Pass. Similarly to Deadpool, a number of time-locked challenges must be completed before the wardrobe addition can be yours to keep and you can head over here for more details on what those entail.

In related news, Epic Games confirmed earlier this week that Fortnite will soon be officially leaving early access. As always, be sure to let us know your thoughts on all of these latest developments in the comments below!