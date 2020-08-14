Marvel’s Avengers Devs Are Reportedly Making A Captain Marvel Game

Crystal Dynamics may have earned itself a well-deserved break, now that Marvel’s Avengers has finally gone gold ahead of its release next month, but its partnership with Marvel is certainly far from over. The developer confirmed not long after the game’s official announcement that it will be supporting the live service title for years to come with free DLC in the form of additional characters (Hawkeye and Spider-Man have already been revealed), missions and story, assuredly keeping the development team far too busy to work on other ideas for the foreseeable future.

That’s what you would assume, at least, but it now seems as if the truth couldn’t be more different. Sources close to WGTC – the same ones that told us a Resident Evil 4 remake is in development and Netflix is doing a Witcher prequel series – say that a standalone title based on Captain Marvel is in the works at Crystal Dynamics and will be set in the same universe as Marvel’s Avengers.

Sadly, beyond those already shared above, details surrounding the project remain scarce and it’s not clear at what stage of development it’s currently in. Given that a final verdict on Marvel’s Avengers is still forthcoming, it could well be the case that Square Enix is refraining from giving the character’s solo adventure the go-ahead until critics and fans alike have shared their opinions of the ambitious all-star superhero game.

Assuming all goes well, though, we can’t help but wonder if Brie Larson will have any involvement. Marvel’s Avengers, of course, contains versions of the team wholly separate to those found in the MCU, but considering Larson is an avid gamer, the situation here could prove different. We’ll ultimately have to wait and see, either way.

Marvel’s Avengers is out September 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia.