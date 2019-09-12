Closed Beta For Project Resistance Begins Next Month

With the Tokyo Game Show in full swing now, Capcom has released more details about their latest effort, Project Resistance. It’s been revealed to be an online multiplayer game, set in the Resident Evil universe and now, we know that a closed beta will be available for early testers which will be launched on Friday, October 4th and run until the 7th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players.

You can sign up for the closed beta by enrolling in the Resident Evil ambassador program, but Xbox gamers need to be a part of the Insider program to be eligible. For more, here’s Capcom’s rundown of what you can expect should you choose to dive in:

“Capcom’s Project Resistance is a new 1 vs. 4 asymmetric online survival horror experience set in the world of Resident Evil. Unleash your inner evil as a cunning Mastermind or join the fight as one of the resourceful Survivors desperately trying to escape every obstacle the Mastermind puts in their way!”

Mastermind

They secretly kidnap young people for the purpose of data gathering. By forcing these youths into desperate situations, the Mastermind aims to gather valuable research data on how the subjects respond to fear. The Mastermind will not face the Survivors directly. Instead, they observe through the security cameras, setting traps to prevent their escape.

Survivors

A group of youths with different backgrounds who were captured by Umbrella for use in its experiments. They only have one objective: escape. Survivors will need to use their unique skills effectively to cover each other and defeat the creatures together. Cooperation and coordination are vital to success.

This is the first time that Resident Evil has ventured into the asymmetric co-op style of survival gaming as with earlier installments in the franchise, the focus had always been on a couple of protagonists taking on endless waves of hungry zombies with a strong dystopian horror element. As such, it’s nice to see that Capcom’s trying something different and attempting to branch the series out a bit.

It’ll surely be interesting, though, playing either as the evil mastermind in the game, pulling the strings from behind the curtain to inflict punishment or as one of the four survivors who must work together to try to get past the traps set by the mastermind. And with any luck, this little experiment from Capcom will result in another thrilling entry into the Resident Evil franchise once Project Resistance arrives on store shelves.