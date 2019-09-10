Albert Wesker May Be The Mystery Man In Resident Evil: Project Resistance’s Trailer

While we’re all impatiently waiting for a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, Capcom did the next best thing by tiding us over with the first trailer for Project Resistance earlier this week. At first, we suspected it to be the next entry into the Outbreak line of spinoffs. But even though the debut footage shot down that idea, it quickly became apparent that we’re receiving the spiritual successor.

I think the main difference between Outbreak and Project Resistance is how they differ in scenario. Whereas both Outbreak games followed a ragtag group of citizens trying to survive the Raccoon City incident, Project Resistance instead focuses on four people seemingly dropped into a controlled environment, who are forced to battle a variety of B.O.W.s (that’s Bio-Organic Weapons for the RE newbies out there).

Before I further explore that notion, let me first speculate on the mystery man pulling the strings in the trailer. Being a longtime fan of the series myself, I can’t help thinking the fella in question looks a hell of a lot like Albert Wesker. Considering how collecting combat data has proven to be one of his favorite hobbies, including him in this game would make a lot of sense.

Right now, you may be ready to point out how Wesker was killed in Resident Evil 5. Though true, I must remind you that this series hasn’t always unfolded in a linear sense, especially when it comes to spinoffs. Given the immense popularity of the Resident Evil 2 remake, it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if Project Resistance is a prequel of sorts. After all, the same design for Mr. X was retained for this co-op experience.

Regardless, I do think this newly revealed title does take place further back on the timeline, even if it winds up being some time after Raccoon City was nuked. Wesker was up to all sorts of shady crap until Chris Redfield and Sheva Alomar shot rockets down his throat, and subjecting everyday folk to hordes of monsters sounds right up his alley. And to be honest, I’m hoping this pans out because he’s my favorite character from the entire franchise. I can’t be the only one who misses him.

Like I was hinting at earlier, the idea of controlled environments testing B.O.W. abilities isn’t exactly new to the Resident Evil franchise. Though this provides for a different sort of gaming experience, it vaguely reminds me of S.D. Perry’s Resident Evil: Underworld novel, originally published in 1999.

In that, Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Rebecca Chambers and several others braved an underground Umbrella facility which included simulated urban and wild environments. I suspect the 2012 film Resident Evil: Retribution likewise used that book for inspiration, as it featured simulations of major cities safely contained beneath an underwater dome.

Time will tell if Project Resistance does in fact share other similarities with Underworld, but my gut says Albert Wesker will be showing up. Stay tuned as more develops, as we’re hoping Tokyo Game Show will yield additional information.