While we’re all still waiting for a remake of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, Capcom is set to bring fans the next best thing by tiding us over with Project Resistance. Upon first glance, it looked like the next entry into the Outbreak line of spinoffs. But even though the first trailer shot down that idea, it’s pretty clear that we’re receiving the spiritual successor.

Of course, the main difference between Outbreak and Project Resistance is in their scenarios. Whereas both Outbreak games followed a ragtag group of citizens hoping to survive the Raccoon City incident, Project Resistance seemingly focuses on four people who find themselves in a controlled environment, where they’re forced to battle a variety of B.O.W.s (that’s Bio-Organic Weapons for the Resident Evil newbies out there).

We don’t know too much more than that, but earlier today at the Tokyo Game Show, Capcom revealed the first gameplay trailer for Project Resistance while also dropping a few more details. As you can see above, there’s definitely a Left 4 Dead vibe to what’s on display here. Then again, any game where you have four heroes going up against an army of undead in co-op play will always prompt comparisons with Valve’s famed multiplayer shooter, so it’s not too surprising to see that’s the case.

Anyways, along with the trailer, Capcom also confirmed that this is indeed a “4 vs. 1 asymmetrical co-op experience,” with the developer teasing the following:

“Will you work with your allies as a Survivor, or will you crush their attempt to escape as the vicious Mastermind? The choice is yours in this 4 vs 1 asymmetrical co-op experience.”

Unfortunately, we don’t have much else to go on at the moment, but the gameplay trailer for Project Resistance is fairly meaty and gives us a good idea of what’s coming our way. Though a spinoff like this seems like an unlikely choice for Capcom given the tremendous success they saw with the Resident Evil 2 remake, we applaud them for deciding to try something different. Still, we remain hopeful that we get that Resident Evil 3 remake sooner rather than later.