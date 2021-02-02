Fortnite‘s roster of guest characters has grown exponentially since Season 5 kicked off at the tail end of 2020.

Leading the way back in December, Disney’s The Mandalorian has since been followed by a wealth of familiar faces including God of War‘s Kratos and the Predator, but today’s update is all about shining the spotlight back on the bounty hunter from a galaxy far, far away, Din Djarin. Yes, a new limited-time mode – Mando’s Bounty – is now available for everyone and tasks players with taking each other out in the name of scoring some sweet, sweet loot.

That’s much too straightforward for Epic’s liking, however, so the developer has decided to up the stakes by having Mando enter the fray. This time around, the Beskar-wearing gunslinger is on nobody’s side but his own and won’t hesitate to put a bullet between the eyes of anyone foolish enough to cross his path. Indeed, whoever’s currently in first place during any given match will be actively hunted down by the former guild member, so keep your wits about you.

Should you emerge the victor, a highly sought-after prize awaits and you can check out the specially forged Beskar Umbrella for yourself below.

How To Complete The New Fortnite Mando's Bounty LTM And Unlock The Beskar Umbrella 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In order to make sure you finish in the top spot, collecting Galactic Credits from eliminating the target shown on your Bounty Puck is key. The first participant to reach a predetermined credit goal is crowned worthy to wield the aforementioned umbrella. The game over screen awaits those who perish three times, but persevere and you’ll eventually get the goods.

Mando’s Bounty is available in Fortnite from now until February 9th, meaning you have exactly one week to go for gold. Should your efforts prove unsuccessful, Epic says there will be more opportunities to get the cosmetic in future events.