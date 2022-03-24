Critics are loving ‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land’

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to launch later this week and ahead of that critics have shared their verdicts on the game, with all signs pointing to great news for Nintendo fans.

With around 100 reviews lodged, Kirby’s first outing into the 3D realm has accrued an average of around 85 percent on both Opencritic and Metacritic, which is a higher score than the pink puffball’s last title Kirby Star Allies.

Many of the reviews for Kirby and the Forgotten Land praise the game for its advancements from previous Kirby games, while maintaining the same core gameplay features and vibe. Even reviews on the lower scale of ratings still praise the game for delivering a solid platforming game experience.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s average rating of 85 percent far outdoes the 73 percent rating Kirby Star Allies received. For the previous title, the critic score almost mirrored the feelings of fans exactly, which could be a solid sign for the Forgotten Land.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will provide a ton of new abilities for the iconic Nintendo character including the new “mouthful mode” which had social media lit up when it was first revealed.

We’ll know more about how fans feel about the game once it hits stores this Friday. If you are planning to try the game out for yourself, you can head to the Nintendo eShop and install a demo of the game right now.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land launches on March 25.