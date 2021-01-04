Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Reportedly In Development

Excluding a short respite over the holiday period, CD Projekt RED has had its hands full with rolling out unending patches for Cyberpunk 2077.

Normally, post-launch would be the period where staff finally get the chance for a breather and a pat on the back for a job well done. In this case, though, work on bringing the ambitious sci-fi RPG up to snuff has no doubt resulted in countless sleepless nights for a team dejected by the overwhelmingly negative response to what many consider to be a broken game. An unfair assessment? Perhaps, but personal experiences will inevitably vary, mostly due to the wildly different quality of V’s dystopian adventure depending on your platform of choice.

The damage has already been done either way, of course, but it seems the job to salvage Cyberpunk 2077‘s reputation isn’t the only project CDPR is currently juggling. According to new details provided by prolific insider Daniel Richtman over on Patreon, a direct sequel to one of 2020’s most controversial titles is already in the works behind closed doors and likely has been for some time. Whether this information was obtained prior to or in the wake of last year’s disastrous launch isn’t clear, however, and there’s a good chance that intentions have changed if the latter scenario proves true.

Frustratingly, the above is essentially all Richtman is able or willing to share at this point in time, so even if a second installment remains in production, there’s absolutely no telling what shape the plot would take. Mike Pondsmith’s original tabletop game spans a considerably larger period of time than its video game adaptation, after all, so pinpointing any individual setting and/or story is almost impossible.

It’s worth noting, too, that CDPR intends to support Cyberpunk 2077 in the months ahead with several DLC add-ons, so perhaps by the conclusion of those, fans will have a better idea of what to expect in the future. Watch this space for more.