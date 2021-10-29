Dead By Daylight Gets New Resident Evil And Silent Hill Content For Halloween

Dead by Daylight has the best DLC support a horror fan could ask for. Since its 2016 debut, we’ve seen Michael Myers from Halloween, Leatherface from The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Old Street, Ghostface from Scream, and Ash from The Evil Dead popping up (among many others). The world of video games has also been represented, with the long-dormant Silent Hill franchise getting a nod last year.

That’s set to continue, with this year’s Halloween event bringing in new content from both Silent Hill and Resident Evil. Most eye-catching is the brand new character James Sunderland, star of all-time classic Silent Hill 2. He’s going to be joined by a new Pyramid Head skin. Behaviour Interactive’s Rose Li announced them, saying:

“As one of the original characters in the Silent Hill series, James Sunderland has been in the works for quite a long time. Things happen, deadlines shift to accommodate different content, and even though this was a release we had first envisioned for July, Halloween actual feels like the perfect moment to bring James into our game along with a grisly new look for Pyramid Head.”

Resident Evil fans won’t be disappointed, either. The new Resident Evil Collection will feature a fresh Nemesis Blight Set, with alternative skins for heroes Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Leon Kennedy. Li said:

“[Chris, Claire, Jill and Leon] are so popular and iconic that we wanted to figure out a way where we wouldn’t have to choose. So, we decided to make all four of them, even though it meant almost double the work, so that players could join forces as a full Resident Evil team to take on The Nemesis. And this Halloween they’ll need all the help they can get now that the Blight has taken hold of the Nemesis within the Entity’s Realm!”

Dead By Daylight Dev Reveals Resident Evil Crossover 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

While Resident Evil is going from strength to strength with new games, movies, and TV shows, Silent Hill has been almost entirely abandoned by developers Konami. There’s the odd bit of merchandising and perennial rumors of a revival, but nothing is ever confirmed, and they’re beginning to seem like wishful thinking.

All this makes Dead by Daylight the place to be for Silent Hill fans, who can at least get a nostalgia trip from taking control of James Sunderland one more time. Just maybe don’t team up with your wife while playing as him.