Deltarune Chapter 2 Release Date Announced

Fans have been going wild on Twitter all day over the 6th anniversary of Undertale. The game is now legendary among all gamers with it even being featured in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a Mii costume of Sans. But it’s Toby Fox’s latest game that has fans extremely excited, as he has confirmed the release date of the second chapter of Deltarune.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the second chapter of the new series so to suddenly hear it’s coming out in just two days has everyone extremely excited. The official website now has a countdown timer along with a basic F.A.Q on how to transfer over save files for those who played the first chapter of the game already.

Deltarune will be released for Mac and PC on September 17th at 8 pm EST. More details can be found on the official website. If you haven’t played through chapter one yet, you’d better get on it!