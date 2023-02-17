‘Destiny 2: Lightfall’ preview documentary details a badass new non-binary character

The wait for Destiny 2: Lightfall is almost over, and as is tradition, Bungie has released a ViDoc video offering fans just enough to chew on for the week or two before it releases.

Developers took a deep dive into the upcoming expansion’s setting – a neon-soaked cyberpunk city on Neptune called Neomuna, and also talked about some of its denizens, namely – a group called the Cloud Striders.

Over the course of the expansion, we’ll meet two of these Cloud Striders – Nimbus and Rohan, the former of whom is the non-binary apprentice of the latter. Here’s how Bungie’s Liz Baker and Melissa Chan describe them:

“Rohan is the grizzled old veteran who’s too old for this sh*t, and Nimbus is the young rookie, learning on the job. Nimbus was definitely a favorite of ours to animate, they’re so boisterous and fun-loving, and a little smug, but super confident in their abilities. The Cloud Striders, bottom line, are ******* cool.”

You can see Nimbus and Rohan in action in the below video, and the pair are indeed some of the coolest characters to be introduced into Destiny for quite some time. They’re extremely agile and colorful and fly around on hoverboards as the defenders of a neon metropolis. What’s not to love? Sure, we’re finally facing off against the Witness, the big bad that Bungie has been building up for almost a decade, but it’s still nice to see some variety (and broad representation) in what is more often than not a grimdark game.

Those that have witnessed the closing moments of Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph know that the stakes have never been higher for the Last City, its Guardians, the Traveler, and the entire Sol system. As a result, it looks like Lightfall is set to potentially be the most action-packed Destiny expansion since the days of The Taken King and the since-removed Red War campaign which Destiny 2 shipped with.

Add to that a refreshingly colorful locale to explore, and insane mobility thanks to the new Strand subclass, Destiny 2: Lightfall is hopefully shaping up to be something truly special. The expansion releases on Feb. 28, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.