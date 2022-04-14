Did you catch the ‘Peep Show’ meme in ‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’?

Fans of cult comedy series Peep Show have been shocked by a reference to the British TV series in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Throughout the myriad of references to pop culture and Star Wars canon in The Skywalker Saga, nobody would’ve expected to see a reference to Peep Show in the latest entry to the LEGO Star Wars franchise. While exploring the open-world Tatooine hub of Mos Eisley, players can be treated to a shoutout to one of the TV show’s longstanding jokes.

Peep Show’s Mark has a dream across the nine seasons of writing a book, “Business Secrets of the Pharaohs”. When Mark finally does get it published though, he’s been swindled as the book is riddled with errors, and fails to get his name right on the cover.

Fast forward seven years and in a galaxy far, far away, Mark’s dream has been echoed in LEGO Star Wars in a mere throwaway line from a civilian in the famous spaceport. Instead of pharaohs, however, the Hutt family acclimatized to the joke to its plastic brick surroundings.

Given developer TT Games are a British studio, it’s perhaps not a surprise to see them throw in some local references to add to the potluck of memes in The Skywalker Saga. Thrown into the mix with the Peep Show reference includes an Among Us Easter egg hidden in the depths of the Jakku wreckage.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has enjoyed a positive reception since its release last week, with it accruing a series record in its first week. The Skywalker Saga is available on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.