Do we know ‘Mina The Hollower’s release date?

Mina the Hollower is an upcoming Zelda-like adventure from Yacht Club Games, the developers of the indie masterpiece Shovel Knight. It’s no wonder everyone is excited to know when the game will be released.

After Shovel Knight helped make indie games popular by updating the retro platformer genre, Yacht Club launched a Kickstarter campaign for Mina the Hollower, their take on the 2D isometric action-adventure genre that The Legend of Zelda helped establish. The campaign raised over $1.4 million from backers, allowing developers to drastically expand the game’s scope. While that indicates Mina the Hollower is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience, it also means Yacht Club will take longer to finish development on their ambitious indie title. So, when will Mina the Hollower hit the stores?

When is Yacht Club releasing Mina the Hollower?

Despite the excitement surrounding Mina the Hollower, Yacht Club has not yet announced an official release date. The game is currently in the thick of production, with the developers actively seeking feedback and collaboration from the community to ensure it meets high expectations. The developers have been transparent about their progress, regularly updating backers and the community through Kickstarter posts and other channels. Still, there’s no release window so far, meaning we shouldn’t expect Mina the Hollower before 2025.

Mina the Hollower is planned for release on multiple platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and various consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5.

