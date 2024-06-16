Mina the Hollower by Yacht Club
Image via Yacht Club Games
Category:
Gaming

Do we know ‘Mina The Hollower’s release date?

After their revolutionary platformer 'Shovel Knight,' Yacht Club is developing a new game.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: Jun 16, 2024 12:20 pm

Mina the Hollower is an upcoming Zelda-like adventure from Yacht Club Games, the developers of the indie masterpiece Shovel Knight. It’s no wonder everyone is excited to know when the game will be released.

Recommended Videos

After Shovel Knight helped make indie games popular by updating the retro platformer genre, Yacht Club launched a Kickstarter campaign for Mina the Hollower, their take on the 2D isometric action-adventure genre that The Legend of Zelda helped establish. The campaign raised over $1.4 million from backers, allowing developers to drastically expand the game’s scope. While that indicates Mina the Hollower is shaping up to be an unforgettable experience, it also means Yacht Club will take longer to finish development on their ambitious indie title. So, when will Mina the Hollower hit the stores?

When is Yacht Club releasing Mina the Hollower?

Despite the excitement surrounding Mina the Hollower, Yacht Club has not yet announced an official release date. The game is currently in the thick of production, with the developers actively seeking feedback and collaboration from the community to ensure it meets high expectations. The developers have been transparent about their progress, regularly updating backers and the community through Kickstarter posts and other channels. Still, there’s no release window so far, meaning we shouldn’t expect Mina the Hollower before 2025.

Mina the Hollower is planned for release on multiple platforms, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and various consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers’ release window, cast, plot, and more
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers
Category: Anime
Anime
Gaming
Gaming
‘Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers’ release window, cast, plot, and more
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 16, 2024
Read Article The second season of ‘Arcane’ will once again prove its untouchable storytelling prowess
Ekko in 'Arcane'
Ekko in 'Arcane'
Ekko in 'Arcane'
Category: TV
TV
Gaming
Gaming
Netflix
Netflix
The second season of ‘Arcane’ will once again prove its untouchable storytelling prowess
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Will ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ be on Game Pass?
Star Wars Outlaws Key Artwork
Star Wars Outlaws Key Artwork
Star Wars Outlaws Key Artwork
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Will ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ be on Game Pass?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ releasing a collector’s edition?
Star Wars Outlaws
Star Wars Outlaws
Star Wars Outlaws
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Is ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ releasing a collector’s edition?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ TV Show Release Date, Cast, And More
Yakuza Like a Dragon series poster and actor photo
Yakuza Like a Dragon series poster and actor photo
Yakuza Like a Dragon series poster and actor photo
Category: TV
TV
Gaming
Gaming
‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ TV Show Release Date, Cast, And More
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers’ release window, cast, plot, and more
Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers
Category: Anime
Anime
Gaming
Gaming
‘Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers’ release window, cast, plot, and more
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 16, 2024
Read Article The second season of ‘Arcane’ will once again prove its untouchable storytelling prowess
Ekko in 'Arcane'
Category: TV
TV
Gaming
Gaming
Netflix
Netflix
The second season of ‘Arcane’ will once again prove its untouchable storytelling prowess
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Will ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ be on Game Pass?
Star Wars Outlaws Key Artwork
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Will ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ be on Game Pass?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 11, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ releasing a collector’s edition?
Star Wars Outlaws
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Is ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ releasing a collector’s edition?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ TV Show Release Date, Cast, And More
Yakuza Like a Dragon series poster and actor photo
Category: TV
TV
Gaming
Gaming
‘Like a Dragon: Yakuza’ TV Show Release Date, Cast, And More
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos Jun 10, 2024
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.