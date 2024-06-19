Do we know the ‘Kingmakers’ release date?

Developed by Redemption Road Games and published by indie giants tinyBuild, the highly anticipated action-strategy sandbox video game Kingmakers is coming to PC soon. First announced on Feb 20, 2024, it’s created quite the buzz and is sure to be popular.

In the game, set in medieval Britain, players will take on the role of a modern-day elite task force operative who gets transported 500 years into the past from a post-apocalyptic future on a mission to prevent the end of the world.

It’s a borderline absurd concept that will see modern vehicles and firearms mixed with the soldiers, horses, castles, armor, and melee weapons of the past. But, going by the action-packed snippets shown in trailers, it looks awesome!

So when can gamers expect this unique real-time strategy title to go on sale?

When is Kingmakers set to be released?

The game’s official announcement trailer ends with confirmation that Kingmakers will be coming to Steam in 2024. However, the information provided doesn’t get any more specific than that.

The game will arrive in the latter half of the year, so an educated guess would be that it’ll go on sale in time for Christmas. With that in mind, November or early December would be sensible estimates for a release date.

We know gamers are excited about this one, so keep checking here for more information about Kingmakers’ release date as it becomes available.

