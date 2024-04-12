Image via YouTube
Gaming

Do you have to pay for ‘World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic’ or is it free?

Can you down Deathwing the Destroyer for free?
Stephen McCaugherty
Stephen McCaugherty
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 02:31 am

World of Warcraft’s 10th expansion, The War Within, is set to release later in 2024. But, those in the MMORPG’s community are currently awaiting the drop date of another version — Cataclysm Classic. So, how much will it cost someone to re-experience the Classic era game?

Just like vanilla World of Warcraft, The Burning Crusade, and Wrath of the Lich King, Blizzard Entertainment’s third expansion is about to enjoy its time in the limelight once again. Around 15 years after its original release, Cataclysm will be fully available for immersion on May 20.

And luckily for those already playing Dragonflight — the most recent expansion — they don’t have to pay a dollar more for Cataclysm Classic. All a gamer needs to explore the shattering of Azeroth is an active World of Warcraft subscription. The three other old-school versions that’ve been released since 2019 followed the same pricing.

But, let’s face it. A lot of gamers who’ve traversed the fantasy universe at some point since 2004 have abandoned World of Warcraft proper and feel no pull toward Dragonflight. But, if they want to return for Cataclysm Classic, they’ll need to pay for a subscription.

At the time of this writing and according to Battle Net’s U.S. website, a one-month subscription costs $14.99, a three-month commitment is $41.97 (or $13.99 per month), six months is $77.94 ($12.99 a month), and if someone is coming back for the long haul, a 12-month subscription will run them at $155.88, which breaks down to $12.99 month.

If a gamer is interested in trying their mouse and keyboard at Dragonflight, it’s currently priced at $29.99.

Stephen McCaugherty
Hailing from British Columbia, Stephen McCaugherty has been exercising his freelance writing chops since 2019, and he does his best work when he's kicking back in a hostel somewhere around the world — usually with terrible internet. Primarily focusing on reality competition shows, movies, and combat sports, he joined WGTC as an entertainment contributor in 2023.