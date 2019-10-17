Dr Disrespect Thinks Fortnite Is About To Die And He Couldn’t Be Happier

Fortnite Chapter 2 made its grand entrance earlier this week, but despite overall reception to the battle royale’s rebirth being seemingly positive, not everyone is convinced.

In fact, according to outspoken Twitch streamer Dr. Disrespect, Epic Games’ flagship title is on its last legs and it won’t be long before players are forced to look elsewhere for their gaming fix. A strange conclusion to reach, considering Chapter 2‘s launch has resulted in an explosion of interest for the game, so much so that even stars like Lady Gaga have gotten in on the discussion. Dr Disrespect, of course, has been known to indulge in outbursts on the topic of Fortnite‘s unimpressive nature in the past, but this time, having given Chapter 2 a fair chance, he believes the end is nigh.

What’s more, the career streamer is elated by his belief, stating, “So this is why I’m really happy. I just have a feeling this game isn’t going to last much longer man. This is terrible and I’m happy. The reason why I’m happy? These demonic kids will turn back to normal.” Besides voicing an apparent concern for Fortnite‘s corrupting influence on children, the popular streamer goes on to describe his belief that, with the game six feet under, it will give developers the freedom to “start getting back into developing high-end shooter games and battle royale experiences.”

Unless Dr. Disrepect knows something the rest of the world doesn’t, Fortnite is in little danger of getting a visit from the Grim Reaper anytime soon and is arguably in a stronger position now than ever before.

Should those fears be realized, we’ll be the first to let you know, but until then, there’s plenty to be getting on with in-game. Those looking for tips on how to rank up their Battle Pass in Chapter 2, Season 1 can find everything they need to know over here.