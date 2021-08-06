EA Shares New Update On Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 has yet to be announced in any official capacity, but in this instance, it’s not at all difficult to read between the lines.

Based on the original game’s success alone, EA was always going to eagerly pursue a sequel to Respawn Entertainment’s well-received single-player adventure set in a galaxy far, far away, to the extent that fans are simply waiting for the inevitable trailer revealing Cal Kestis’ return. Many had believed that this would occur during the publisher’s annual EA Play event back in July, though those hopes were swiftly dashed when it confirmed that nothing Star Wars related would be present.

Indeed, it won’t be until sometime during 2022 that anything substantial will come to the fore, though EA CEO Andrew Wilson has recently reiterated to investors that the franchise is one it’s still heavily investing in going forward.

Speaking during an earnings call with investors, Wilson touched upon the subject, first by bringing attention to the boost in sales Fallen Order received following its release on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 before subsequently leading into the comment that it’s “continuing to invest in both of these franchises [the first being Mass Effect], as well as more of our amazing IP.”

A small nod, then, no doubt, but at least a reassurance that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is very much in the works. Where or when it’ll pick up after the first in terms of the story remains to be seen, of course, though if rumors are to be believed, a certain popular character could be making an appearance in the sequel. See here for the full story.