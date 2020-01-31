EA Says Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sales Significantly Beat Expectations

Following a spate of controversial and cancelled video games set in a Galaxy Far, Fary Away, it appears as if EA has finally managed to extract the full potential of the Star Wars franchise.

Well, the talented folks behind Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have, to be exact. Respawn Entertainment, the same studio that’s currently dominating the realm of battle royale’s with Apex Legends, has cause to celebrate following the publisher’s latest earnings call. In it, CFO Blake Jorgensen reveals that EA expected Fallen Order to sell between 6-8 million copies prior to the current fiscal year’s end on March 31st.

Having already surpassed those goalposts, Jorgensen now predicts that the single-player Star Wars adventure will achieve sales in excess of 10 million by April of this year. “Respawn delivered an expertly crafted high-quality experience with outstanding gameplay that thrilled players,” says EA’s Andrew Wilson, which “made many of the game of the year lists and sold beyond our projections for the quarter.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Gallery 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fantastic news for Star Wars fans and Respawn alike, then, but EA doesn’t cease singing the latter’s praises there. Apex Legends once again proved its staying power, with Season 3 said to have performed even better than its predecessor. With the imminent arrival of Season 4: Assimilation (check out the awesome launch trailer over here) and rumors of a sequel to Fallen Order already doing the rounds, it appears as if the sky’s the limit for Respawn right now, and we can’t wait to see what the studio has planned for the future and beyond.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and follows Padawan Cal Kestis on his quest to prevent the Empire’s extermination of the Jedi Order. See here for We Got This Covered’s review.