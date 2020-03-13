Scorpion Gives Mortal Kombat Fans Advice Over Coronavirus

With coronavirus now classified by the World Health Organization as being a pandemic, tensions are understandably high across the globe.

Indeed, the respiratory virus’ fast-spreading nature has now affected all parts of daily life, to which the video game industry is no exception. Despite recently stating it had no plans to call off this year’s E3, organizers ESA recently announced that the event, held every year in Los Angeles, will no longer go ahead. It’s the latest in no doubt a long line of cancellations aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19 into the summer months, where it’s hoped the warmer weather will help to subdue its spread.

Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm Studios is one such company to have already felt the effects, too, with last weekend’s Final Kombat event downsized at the last minute. The change meant fans hoping to get front row seats to Spawn’s long-awaited gameplay reveal for MK 11 were left disappointed, though health and safety obviously come first.

Speaking of which, series co-creator and director Ed Boon has recently decided to use his reach on social media in order to remind fans of one particularly important measure to take while out and about. Check it out below:

A playful spin on Scorpion’s usual catchphrase, the undead ninja is seen sporting a medical face mask accompanied by the caption “Stay over there!” The phrase is of course reference to current recommendations that people in areas affected by coronavirus stay at least two meters apart at all times and fans have responded in kind with their own Mortal Kombat-themed advice.

As for Spawn, the government assassin turned servant of hell releases next week, March 17th for Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pass owners, with everyone else able to get their hands on the character a week later.