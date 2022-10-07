Elle Fanning featured in cryptic teaser for Hideo Kojima’s next game

The marketing for Kojima Productions’ next game is in full swing and thanks to some cryptic teasers surfacing via PAX AUS, it seems that actress Elle Fanning is attached to the project.

Earlier this week, Hideo Kojima shared an image simply saying “Where Am I?.” Similar posters with this phrase have shown up at PAX alongside a silhouette of a woman and thanks to a QR code, we can now see her face.

The discovery shared to social media by Lance McDonald shows Fanning’s face behind the text alongside both Elle Fanning’s name and “A Hideo Kojima Game.”

Right now this is all the information that we have about the game and it still doesn’t reveal exactly what this next title will be. If you’re looking to see this site for yourself you can check out the URL linked to the QR code here.

Scanning an accompany QR code reveals this image as part of a teaser for a Kojima Productions project pic.twitter.com/rjJHxgBck3 — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) October 7, 2022

For now, fans probably won’t be given any specifics about the upcoming game. In typical Kojima style, the teases will likely continue for the next few months until a reveal takes place. Many expect this to happen at The Game Awards in December as Kojima has said that he will be in attendance.

Again, there is no confirmation that this is where the reveal will take place and those eager to see what’s coming should probably temper their anticipation until official news is shared. That said, this latest tease is enough to start the excitement build as further confirmation that something big is on its way.