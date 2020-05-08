Fortnite Now Has More Than 350 Million Registered Players

Epic Games may have somewhat slowed down the pace of content delivery for Fortnite over the last few months, but that certainly hasn’t stopped gamers from flocking to the battle royale to see what all the fuss is about.

Despite nearing its third birthday, in fact (a drop-off in player numbers inevitably increases as time goes on), the industry’s most popular live service title continues to record an influx of new blood, with the total of registered accounts having recently surpassed 350 million, according to the developer. To put that figure into perspective, it comfortable surpasses the entire population of the United States and, perhaps even more impressive still, is almost half the entirety of Continental Europe. For the sake of comparison, Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends, which is just over a year old and considered second only to Fortnite in terms of popularity, has approximately 70 million registered users.

Whether the trajectory of both games will continue in a similar fashion in the months and years ahead remains to be seen, of course, though with Epic seemingly undergoing some form of an internal shift in development structure as of late, there’s certainly every chance that fortunes could change.

Live services are built on the principle of keeping player engagement high, after all, and should the scaled back arrival of new content continue, veterans may well find themselves throwing in the towel out of boredom, fatigue, or both.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is due to kick-off next month, June 4th, bringing an all-new theme to replace the ongoing secret agent aesthetics. That means you still have just under a month to polish off any remaining Battle Pass challenges and the like, including those pertaining to Marvel’s Deadpool, who’s been spending his vacation time in-game over the last several weeks. For an in-depth guide on how to get your own version of the anti-hero’s iconic costume, see here.