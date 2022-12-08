The first current-generation Need for Speed, Need for Speed Unbound, has at least one thing in common with the best Need for Speed games, in that it creates a brilliant and unique vibe. Complete with graffiti on the walls and cars with ridiculous over-the-top wraps, the game is determined to have you recognize how cool it is, and most of the time it succeeds. If you want to read our full thoughts about the game, read our full review here.

One way Need for Speed Unbound, which was developed by Criterion Games, manages to pull off its vibe is through its soundtrack. This is not a new concept either as many Need for Speed games have had spectacular soundtracks in the past, with Need for Speed: Most Wanted being a stand-out. Keeping that in mind, as well as the fact that artist A$AP Rocky actually appears in the game alongside his custom Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 1988, let us take a look at every song featured in Need for Speed Unbound.

Which songs are featured in Need for Speed Unbound?

Image via EA

There are a total of 72 songs featured in Need for Speed Unbound, which play on the radio as you drive through Lakeshore City and complete races. The tracklist consists of the following songs:

“The God Hour” by A$AP Ant and A$AP Rocky.

“Shabba” by A$AP Ferg, ft. A$AP Rocky.

“Babushka Boi” by A$AP Rocky.

“Palace” by A$AP Rocky.

“Shittin’ Me” by A$AP Rocky.

“Воїн” by Alina Pash.

“Eyes Closed” by Alison Wonderland.

“WISH YOU WELL” by Amir Obè.

“Ey Paavi” by Ammar 808 ft. Kali Dass.

“Ice Cream (feat. Nakamura Minami)” by Anna Lunoe.

“BOOTY” by Ash-B ft. Mckdaddy.

“Kolo Kolo (ft. Omega Sapien, bj wnjn, prod. Unsinkable)” by Balming Tiger.

“Apricots” by Bicep.

“Arab Femcee Cypher” by Big Hass, Taffyraps, Little G Fresh, Rann, Medusa TN, Nayomi, and Big Moe.

“Villano Antillano: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 51” by Bizarrap and Villano Antillano.

“In meinem Benz” by Bonez MC and AK AUSSERKONTROLLE.

“She Will Be” by Botany.

“Split” by Brodinski ft. Peewee Longway.

“Front To Back” by Buku.

“Trophy” by Charli XCX.

“Check the Lock” by clipping.

“Militant” by Cristale.

“Strangers” by Danger Mouse and Black Thought (feat. A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels.)

“Worry No More” by Diplo ft. Lil Yachty and Santigold.

“Punya Paap” by DIVINE.

“Mmaso” by Ecko Bazz.

“Curse 4 U (Joo Joo)” by Eliza Legzdina.

“Несправедливо” by Grebz.

“Empire” by Higher Brothers.

“Eyez on Em” by ICYTWAT.

“Taco” by IDK and Kaytranada.

“Sxuthside” by JMK$.

“Neo Gal Wop” by JP THE WAVY.

“Гори (Gory)” by KALUSH feat. alyona alyona.

“TIME” by Kasien and Kelvin Krash.

“THIEF IN THE NIGHT” by Kelvin Krash and COUCOU CHLOE.

“Vroom Vroom” by Kidd Kenn.

“Azo Toke” by KOKOKO!

“Forever Been Steppin’” by Lil Eazzyy.

“Je ne sais pas” by Lous and The Yakuza, and Sfera Ebbasta.

“BIG PERSONA” by Maxo Kream ft. Tyler The Creator.

“WICKED” by MILKBLOOD, and PVRIS.

“Shout Like” by Moksi and LexBlaze.

“blessing me w/ Pa Salieu and Skillibeng” by Mura Masa.

“Deal Wiv It” by Mura Masa and slowthai.

“TAPPAT DET HELT” by ODZ, Ivory, and Slowface.

“SIRI” by Oki ft. Gedz.

“Tłoki” by Oliver Olson and Gibbs.

“Vampire” by Payday and Danny Brown.

“Life Signs – Roll Mix” by Pépe.

“Slay3r” by Playboi Carti.

“HEY NEIGHBOR!” by poutyface.

“Versace Hottie” by Princess Nokia.

“Money” by Rico Nasty ft. Flo Milli.

“Hout” by Rozzma.

“Autobahn” by SCH.

“Be a Hoe/Break a Hoe” by Shirin David and Kitty Kat.

“SLIME” by Shygirl.

“Ascension” by Slikback.

“Stay ‘100’” by Smooky MarGielaa.

“The Door” by Space 92.

“Renegade” by Steff da Campo and SMACK.

“Carbon Footprint” by Strategy.

“Fun” by Terror Jr.

“Tared” by The Synaptik.

“SP*** OUT” by Thoto.

“Where Is My Mind?” by Tkay Maidza.

“Yodaka” by Tohji, Loota, and Brodinski.

“Linda” by Tokischa, ROSALÍA.

“Racked” by Tommy Cash.

“Dame Mais” by Tropkillaz, Rincon Sapiência, and Clau.

“Cryptic Speech” by UMEK.

Those are the 72 songs featured in Need for Speed Unbound. Not to leave anybody out, the score for the game was produced by the composer Brodinski. Do not worry if you do not like a song as they tend to cycle through the complete tracklist often. If you are interested in hitting the tracks to listen to any of these songs, check out Need for Speed Unbound, which is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.