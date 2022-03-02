Ezio of ‘Assassin’s Creed’ might be coming to ‘Fortnite’

Ubisoft’s roleplaying game Assasin’s Creed could soon enter the world of Fortnite if new images circulating social media are to be believed.

Twitter user @Shiina allegedly extracted files from the game’s recent patch which showcases potential new skins for the game. The skins are from the assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze from Assassin’s Creed 2, Revelations, and Brotherhood, with both hooded and unhooded options.

The leaks also showcase three potential features that may be added to the item shop – the outfit, the emote, and the hidden blades as harvesting tools. The in-game cost of the potential items hasn’t been revealed.

Neither Ubisoft nor Epic Games have yet to publicly confirm whether the collaboration is actually happening.

Epic Games has been busy bolstering Fornite‘s skin roster with various collaborations with other games, films, and TV shows. This year alone has seen the arrival of characters from The Book of Boba Fett, Arcane, and Hawkeye, just to name a few.