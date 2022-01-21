It’s a good day for Marvel fans and Fortnite players alike as the two franchises have come together once again to provide new outfits for use in-game. The latest of these, Disney+’s Hawkeye is now in Fortnite with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop both available today within the store.

The Hawkeye Bundle includes both of these characters’ unique outfits alongside two back blings — one for each character, a pickaxe, a loading screen, and a glider. This bundle will cost you 2,400 V-Bucks, however, if you’re just after these character outfits they can be acquired for just 1,500.

There are eight different Hawkeye-related cosmetics now available in the store. Alongside the outfits, these are Kate’s Quiver back bling, Hawkguy’s Arsenal back bling, the Ariel Archer glider, Pickross Bow harvesting tool, and Taut Slicer harvesting tool.

Epic Games showed off the new Hawkeyes loading screen in a post announcing the release of the new items.

A string + a stick =

Legendary archers Clint Barton & Kate Bishop. Available in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/pgZMgCqqWy — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 21, 2022

This new release confirms earlier leaks from dataminers who teased the new addition earlier this week. Along with finding these new outfits, the leakers also claimed that a comicbook accurate Green Goblin would be coming to the game in the next few weeks too. So there seems a good chance that this will be the case.

It seems Epic Games have a ton instore for Fortnite players in 2022 and while we don’t know exactly what that includes the team has kicked off the year strong with these additions.