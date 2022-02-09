Fortnite adds new Fennec Shand and Krrsantan outfits

Fortnite has had plenty of collaborations over the years with iconic movie and TV franchises and the latest of these is coming from a galaxy far far away, with new Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett skins now available.

Today’s new cosmetics include the bounty hunter Fenec Shand and the popular Wookie, Krrsantan.

Along with the two new characters, there are also a ton of other additions like gliders, back blings, harvesting tools, and the return of Boba Fett himself to the item shop.

You can get the new harvesting tool Gaffi Stick on its own or in a bundle with Fett, his ship, and back bling. You can also purchase Shand and Krrstantan in a bundle that includes Fennec’s Ship glider and new emotes. In addition, you can purchase a Y-Wing glider for 1,200 V-Bucks.

Your enemies, those you trust, and the strangers of the galaxy all have one thing in common: They know a bounty hunter when they see one.



Grab the Fennec Shand Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/Qut5M2Ekhi — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 9, 2022

The Book of Boba Fett is heading into its final episode this week. In its final episodes, there were plenty of fan-favorite characters making their return along with new faces from the previous Star Wars canon, and fans are already predicting who will appear in the finale.

You can check out all the episodes of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus right now. If you’re looking to get your hands on these new Fortnite skins, they will only be available in the store for a limited time so make sure you purchase them soon.