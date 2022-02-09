The finale of The Book of Boba Fett is upon us, and fans are ready to see what, if any, fan-favourite characters from throughout the canon and beyond might make an appearance.

It can’t be denied that the series has offered a lot of thrills for Star Wars fans so far because of its various cameos So it stands to reason that the season finale could top previous weeks by really blowing our minds with a surprise appearance or two.

Given that, fans are theorizing which characters we can maybe expect to see cameo in tomorrow’s finale. Prior chapters have featured the likes of Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, Grogu, Ahsoka Tano, and Cad Bane… But who’s next?

One viral tweet got the ball rolling on the discussion, with the OP sharing their personal picks. Their predictions are Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra, Han and Chewie, Bossk and Legends character Prince Xizor.

Characters most likely to appear in The Book of Boba Fett finale pic.twitter.com/wVSYqnhwWH — Darth Charmant (@ArabHashEater) February 7, 2022

All of these would be dreams come true to fans. They seem particularly excited by the prospect of seeing Bossk — the Trandoshan bounty hunter introduced, like Fett, in The Empire Strikes Back — so it could be disappointing if he doesn’t show in the finale.

i need bossk in my life rn!! https://t.co/bFd7BI2Q3t — Antonyo Myers (He/Him) (@AntonyoMyers) February 8, 2022

Prince Xizor, the leader of the powerful Black Sun syndicate, is another character some fans are eager to see appear. He’s been referenced in the comics so we know he’s still canon, and he would make for a fascinating antagonist for Fett.

Okay, real talk



I want the BLACK SUN to be canon again, and if there's a place to do it, it WOULD be Boba Fett's show.



The biggest, baddest syndicate vs the newly founded underdog.



It would just be NICE https://t.co/rWS6B9EJP2 — Tom Schalk (@TomStheVoice) February 8, 2022

We’ve been waiting to find out what happened to Qi’ra, Darth Maul’s right-hand woman in the Crimson Dawn organization, for four years now. Will Boba Fett finally provide the answers?

If Qi’ra appears in the #BobaFett finale I will actually die. https://t.co/wdlYLj9N1H — Ace Sedai — Mina Okabe Era (@ace_bande) February 8, 2022

Han and Chewie dropping by would detonate the internet for sure.

🥺🥺 but i swear if chewie and han pull up my head may explode. https://t.co/gbdj9xOKNA — piña (@dapperdiz) February 8, 2022

But maybe Solo‘s Alden Ehrenreich deserves another go.

If Han Solo shows up, it better be him https://t.co/M6ckiRzMQ8 pic.twitter.com/HwpWDsgz0q — Jay Dial (@ahardjaysnight) February 8, 2022

Could The Bad Batch‘s Omega, technically Boba Fett’s sister, appear?

Don’t miss The Book of Boba Fett‘s final chapter this Wednesday on Disney Plus.