Fans are going nuts over Arya Stark and Shaggy in WB’s MultiVersus game
It’s been a wild ride in the build-up to Warner Bros.’ MultiVersus, a new video game that was announced Thursday in which a Smash Bros. clone is taking on a few new twists, such as featuring characters from DC Comics, Scooby-Doo, Looney Tunes, and even Game of Thrones, as well as the title being announced as free to play.
When some leaks of the game found their way to the internet last month, gaming fans were stunned at the somewhat surreal crossover of characters, and many of us weren’t sure if this was even a real game. Seemingly adding to the authenticity of those leaks was the fact that the person who posted the videos and images onto the internet had their content taken down due to a copyright strike issued by WB.
With the official launch trailer hitting the internet earlier today, we now have hard confirmation that there will indeed be a wacky line-up of characters with whom you can duke it out, such as DC’s Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn, as well as Bugs Bunny, and Tom & Jerry.
However, two characters, in particular, are sending the internet into a tizzy of excitement: Arya Stark and Shaggy.
For many, the more serious-in-tone Arya appearing alongside kids show characters made us wonder whether there’s a glitch in the Matrix somehow.
One user praised the fact that Arya was able to seemingly fit in alongside much goofier characters due to an excellent art style choice that successfully finds the middle ground between silly and serious.
The crossover possibilities of these characters were hilarious for many gamers to think about.
Many were also genuinely excited that Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams would be reprising her role, too.
Matthew Lillard’s return as Shaggy also hyped fans immensely.
Just having the character be able to duke it out with the best of them fired up the Scooby-Doo fanbase considerably.
The fact that the Ultra Instinct Shaggy meme would be making its way onto the game also floored many.
Many were also blown away at Shaggy’s more badass alternative outfits, and um…six-pack, as well.
MultiVersus releases in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S and PC.