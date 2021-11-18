Fans are going nuts over Arya Stark and Shaggy in WB’s MultiVersus game

It’s been a wild ride in the build-up to Warner Bros.’ MultiVersus, a new video game that was announced Thursday in which a Smash Bros. clone is taking on a few new twists, such as featuring characters from DC Comics, Scooby-Doo, Looney Tunes, and even Game of Thrones, as well as the title being announced as free to play.

When some leaks of the game found their way to the internet last month, gaming fans were stunned at the somewhat surreal crossover of characters, and many of us weren’t sure if this was even a real game. Seemingly adding to the authenticity of those leaks was the fact that the person who posted the videos and images onto the internet had their content taken down due to a copyright strike issued by WB.

With the official launch trailer hitting the internet earlier today, we now have hard confirmation that there will indeed be a wacky line-up of characters with whom you can duke it out, such as DC’s Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn, as well as Bugs Bunny, and Tom & Jerry.

However, two characters, in particular, are sending the internet into a tizzy of excitement: Arya Stark and Shaggy.

For many, the more serious-in-tone Arya appearing alongside kids show characters made us wonder whether there’s a glitch in the Matrix somehow.

I wouldn't have in a million years imagined that I'd see a game were Arya Stark fucking stabs Jake the Dog what is going on with the simulation rn https://t.co/npYs18qTAf — Booka Flock (@JoseCTowers) November 18, 2021

One user praised the fact that Arya was able to seemingly fit in alongside much goofier characters due to an excellent art style choice that successfully finds the middle ground between silly and serious.

I love the animation style that they're using. It's a medium for all these characters to exist together in without any of them really sticking out. The fact Arya Stark can stand next to Jake The Dog and it feels fine is definitely a testament to the designers good work. pic.twitter.com/JhATzan2js — Evan Von Doom: Rebirth of The Cool (@EvanReadsComics) November 18, 2021

The crossover possibilities of these characters were hilarious for many gamers to think about.

Shaggy having vietnam flashbacks after watching Bugs Bunny take his face off like a mask to reveal Arya Stark underneath pic.twitter.com/ku7ONS9801 — Archer (Doesn't actually know archery) (@NhedanX) November 18, 2021

bugs bunny when i 3 stock him on adventure time as arya stark pic.twitter.com/QZYaNxioj4 — dylan ☔️ (@copiuminhaler) November 18, 2021

Many were also genuinely excited that Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams would be reprising her role, too.

If this game actually has voiced lines it will make it wayyyy better than Brawlhalla or Nicktoons fighters. Voiced lines is half the fun of Smash chaos imo — WINGSPAN TT (@WINGSPANTT) November 18, 2021

Matthew Lillard’s return as Shaggy also hyped fans immensely.

Just having the character be able to duke it out with the best of them fired up the Scooby-Doo fanbase considerably.

Lythero ready to body kids online with Shaggy: pic.twitter.com/HqYzrDl3aO — VGZero1(100% NTWEWY)🏳️‍🌈#BLM (@videogamerzero1) November 18, 2021

The fact that the Ultra Instinct Shaggy meme would be making its way onto the game also floored many.

Awesome — Wyatt Davis (@Sonicth37188387) November 18, 2021

Shaggy mains when they’re down two stocks and pop install. pic.twitter.com/oMVze4frnq — Tux III @AnimeNYC! (@BasedTuxedoMask) November 18, 2021

Bro wtf?? We got ssj shaggy verde vs big chungus vs Arya Stark Game Of Thrones and just the other day Naruto is pulling out the gat in fortnite?? The simulation is breaking, they really think we wouldn't notice pic.twitter.com/t32LD1lWqk — digi (@DigiOpsNYC) November 18, 2021

Many were also blown away at Shaggy’s more badass alternative outfits, and um…six-pack, as well.

Bro, Shaggy cosplaying as Marshall Law from Tekken is something I didn't expect to see in my life time. pic.twitter.com/M2B13KoqRl — LordBento (@TheLordBento) November 18, 2021

MultiVersus releases in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S and PC.