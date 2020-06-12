PlayStation 5 Fans Upset That Sony Didn’t Reveal The Price Yesterday

It took long enough, but after many months of silence, Sony finally came out of the gates with some really impressive information about their upcoming PlayStation 5 console in a reveal event yesterday. The company announced 26 incredible games that have fans extremely excited to get their hands on the new hardware this holiday season, and we even got to see what the actual console and its multiple peripherals will look like. It’s all very cool so far, but Sony doesn’t seem quite ready to share everything about their new system yet.

In fact, the part that so many people have eagerly awaited to hear wasn’t even mentioned at all – the price. After announcing that there will be two versions of the PS5 – one with a disc drive and one without – you’d think Sony would have shared how they would differ in price, as it’s expected the all-digital version would retail for at least $50 less.

However, they declined to so much as hint at what gamers can expect to shell out for the console later this year, and that’s got many of them a bit frustrated. That said, the reveal was otherwise so successful that it doesn’t seem this lack of information has stopped many from being fully prepared to pre-order the console as soon as possible. Still, a number of people have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment that we didn’t get a price.

So, I wonder? What's the official price of the PlayStation 5 console? — SonicHacki (@SonicHackintosh) June 11, 2020

I was watching the news about playstation 5 and i wanna cry bc they didn't say the price and I'll end up poor — paula (@yurixgon) June 11, 2020

Sony and Microsoft both waiting for each other to announce the PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X price pic.twitter.com/aJ5KQR8wY2 — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) June 8, 2020

The PlayStation 5 currently looks better than Xbox but I need the price to know if I’m buying it — Vortex@ Definitive Edition (@Vortex_shark) June 11, 2020

PlayStation 5 forgot to add the price. — Julius (@Julius345Duru) June 11, 2020

How they gonna show the Playstation 5 and not show the price, am I supposed to haggle for it? — 𝕽𝖚𝖗 (@BuckWine69) June 11, 2020

Idgaf what the PlayStation 5 Price is, I’m getting it the first day. #PS5Reveal — Kevownsひ (@KevOwns) June 11, 2020

IF SONY DOESN'T GIVE A PRICE AFTER 10 MINUTES THE PLAYSTATION 5 IS FREE https://t.co/wxWnm3X99J — charlie brown (@CIever_) June 11, 2020

Sony is sure to announce the price relatively soon, as they only have a little bit of time left to begin securing pre-orders and preparing to ship out the PlayStation 5 for its holiday release. We still don’t know an exact date for the launch, either, but most analysts feel confident it’ll hit retailers sometime in November. As always, watch this space for more.