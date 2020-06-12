Home / gaming

PlayStation 5 Fans Upset That Sony Didn’t Reveal The Price Yesterday

By 13 hours ago
x

It took long enough, but after many months of silence, Sony finally came out of the gates with some really impressive information about their upcoming PlayStation 5 console in a reveal event yesterday. The company announced 26 incredible games that have fans extremely excited to get their hands on the new hardware this holiday season, and we even got to see what the actual console and its multiple peripherals will look like. It’s all very cool so far, but Sony doesn’t seem quite ready to share everything about their new system yet.

In fact, the part that so many people have eagerly awaited to hear wasn’t even mentioned at all – the price. After announcing that there will be two versions of the PS5 – one with a disc drive and one without – you’d think Sony would have shared how they would differ in price, as it’s expected the all-digital version would retail for at least $50 less.

However, they declined to so much as hint at what gamers can expect to shell out for the console later this year, and that’s got many of them a bit frustrated. That said, the reveal was otherwise so successful that it doesn’t seem this lack of information has stopped many from being fully prepared to pre-order the console as soon as possible. Still, a number of people have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment that we didn’t get a price.

Watch: Sony Finally Reveals PlayStation 5 Console Design In New Video
1 of 12
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Sony is sure to announce the price relatively soon, as they only have a little bit of time left to begin securing pre-orders and preparing to ship out the PlayStation 5 for its holiday release. We still don’t know an exact date for the launch, either, but most analysts feel confident it’ll hit retailers sometime in November. As always, watch this space for more.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...