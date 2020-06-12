All 26 Games Announced During The PlayStation 5 Reveal Event

It took long enough, but Sony has finally fully revealed their upcoming PlayStation 5 console alongside a very impressive collection of exciting new games. In fact, 26 total titles were announced during the presentation, and almost all of them were gorgeous, top-tier showings that showed off the true power of the hardware.

Perhaps the event’s most stunning title was Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games’ followup to their immensely popular PS4 hit Horizon Zero Dawn. With jaw-dropping vistas and new robot dinosaurs to take down, it’s sure to be one of the PS5’s generation-defining games.

Also on show was the first look at Resident Evil 8: Village, which seems to retain the previous game’s first-person perspective while taking players to new and vibrant locations. Don’t worry, though, as the giant and foreboding castle shown in the trailer guarantees the game will keep its dark, sinister vibes.

Meanwhile, Bluepoint Games is handling the long-rumored Demon’s Souls remake, but Sony only granted gamers a quick CGI trailer for now. Still, it was enough to get Souls-like fans hyped up for the eventual full unveiling of the title sometime in the future.

There were plenty of beautiful action-adventure and platforming titles on show, too, such as Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Little Devil Inside, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Astro’s Playroom. The latter is said to be included on every PS5 at launch, so that’s something very cool to look forward to.

Here’s the full list of everything Sony announced today:

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio/Team Asobi)

Bugsnax (Young Horses)

Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks)

Demon’s Souls Remake (Bluepoint Games/Japan Studio)

Destruction All Stars (Lucid/XDEV)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Tango Gameworks)

Godfall (Counterplay Games/Gearbox Publishing)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO-OP Mode)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

Grand Theft Auto 5 + GTA Online (Rockstar Games/2K)

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)

Jett: The Far Shore (Superbrothers/Pine Scented)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Little Devil Inside (Neostream Interactive)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games)

NBA 2K21 (2K/Visual Concepts)

Oddworld: Soulstorm (Oddworld Inhabitants)

Pragmata (Capcom)

Project Athia (Luminous Productions/Square Enix)

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Resident Evil 8: Village (Capcom)

Returnal (Housemarque/XDEV)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital/XDEV)

Solar Ash (Heart Machine/Annapurna Interactive)

Stray (Bluetwelve/Annapurna Interactive)

Of course, Sony also gave us a look at the console itself, which comes in two versions – one with a disc drive and one without. Its unique aesthetic is sure to be divisive, but it’s nice to finally get a look at what will be in our entertainment centers for the foreseeable future.

PlayStation 5 launches holiday 2020.