Final Fortnite Chapter 2 Week 7 Deadpool Challenges Leaked

Fortnite fans will finally be able to get their hands on a long-awaited reward later this week.

For those that somehow haven’t already heard, Marvel’s foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool has been enjoying something of a vacation on Apollo Island over the last month or so, having constructed a makeshift hideout in the unlikeliest of places. Folks quickly discovered the mutant’s er, hygienically hazardous base of operations not long after the beginning of Chapter 2 season 2 as well as a number of challenges set by the anti-hero himself requiring completion.

As is standard for the battle royale, new tasks are made available each week rather than all at once which, once all are completed, yield the ultimate prize of your very own Deadpool outfit. Tomorrow, the final round of objectives is due to go live and data miners have kept one step ahead of the curve by revealing what you’ll need to do in order to become Wade Wilson himself. Check out the full list via the gallery below, courtesy of FireMonkey.

Nothing particularly difficult, then, though it remains to be seen where, exactly, Deadpool’s pistols will be hidden. Should Epic decide to make the hunt truly difficult, it’ll randomize the item’s position for every player, though such an outcome is unlikely. Regardless, once the weapons are secured, one need simply enter a phone booth or portapotty in-game to become the “super-est of superheroes.”

Those not averse to a little extra legwork will be able to unlock an alternate version – the only difference being the removal of Wade’s mask – of the costume in Fortnite by completing either of the following.

Find Deadpool’s pool floaty.

Dance at Deadpool’s yacht party.

Again, we’ll have to wait until the event goes live for specifics on how to complete either of those, though we’ll bring you all the relevant details as and when they surface, so stay tuned.