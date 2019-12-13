Here’s Where To Find Jill’s Hidden Letter In Resident Evil 2

Not that it was necessary, given how replayable Resident Evil 2 already is, but fans of the survival horror now have one more reason to revisit Raccoon City.

Thanks to previous leaks, we’ve known for some time now that Capcom has intended to release some sort of update for the critically acclaimed title. A mysterious achievement that spontaneously appeared on the remake’s Steam Directory was updated earlier this week, revealing its contents. The trophy in question – Chasing Jill – stipulates that the S.T.A.R.S. member has left behind a memo somewhere in-game, though offers no hints as to its whereabouts.

Until recently, the letter was presumed unobtainable but now, following the roll-out of a patch last night, fans have started reporting its whereabouts.

So, how exactly does one go about obtaining this correspondence? Surprisingly, there’s actually little legwork or puzzle-solving required. You will, however, need to reach a specific point in the campaign. It’s worth noting immediately, too, that only Leon can find the note, as reading it requires having access to Kendo’s Gun Shop. To reach the store, you’ll need the Parking Garage Key obtained from Ben’s corpse.

With the keycard in-hand, open the garage gate and head out into the streets and to Kendo’s modest storefront. Once inside, take a left and head to the back. Sitting atop a stand in the corner will be Jill’s note. Once you’ve had a good read or two, close the interface and Resident Evil 2‘s secret achievement should be yours.

A neat little teaser for next year’s Resident Evil 3, then, but suffice it to say, many fans will be somewhat disappointed by its anticlimactic nature. There’s still a chance, of course, that Capcom will gradually add further secrets like this in the run-up to next year’s release, but don’t hold your breath.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd, 2020, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.