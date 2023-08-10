Five Nights at Freddy’s’ has launched a new tabletop worth spending a night at Fazbear’s for

Have you completed all the Five Nights at Freddy’s video games, including the recent Ruin DLC for Security Breach? Have you read all the books just to uncover those extra bits of lore about this pizzeria? Are you excited about the upcoming movie set to release on Halloween this year? Well, yet another way to get your haunted animatronic fix is on the way, bringing the now-iconic video game universe into the real world.

Funko Games has announced another Five Nights at Freddy‘s tabletop game called Five Nights at Freddy’s Fightline. It is a collectible board game that introduces a fresh way to experience this indie horror franchise. At the moment, the Funko website lists only two products: a series 1 premier pack and a character pack.

While the instructions for “how to play” are not yet available, the game’s objective is to earn seven point tickets, using a team of animatronics at your disposal. Players will have the opportunity to select from 20 characters, including Purple Guy, Crying Child, Springtrap, and the core Five Nights at Freddy’s mascots – Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy.

“Team up with your favorite Five Nights At Freddy’s characters, including fan favorites from across the entire franchise. Build a team that can take down your opponent, spend Faz Coins to use character powers, and be the first to score 7 point tickets!”

Fightline is one of many tabletop games that Funko has released. In 2022, Five Nights At Freddy’s: Night of Frights was released, where the goal is to capture the security guard. It also introduced a card game in 2020 called Five Nights at Freddy’s Survive ‘Till 6 AM, a somewhat physical adaptation of the 2014 title.

Five Nights at Freddy’s has evolved from being an indie horror title in 2014 to becoming a sprawling franchise with a variety of products for fans to collect. The game has introduced numerous characters, a scattered narrative for fans to dissect, and an upcoming movie adaptation starring Josh Hutcherson and Matthew Lillard, set to premiere after years of success.

The starting price for this brand new Five Nights at Freddy’s installment will be $4.99 for the character packs, while the game itself will cost $19.99. Currently, the release date has yet to be announced, and pre-orders aren’t yet open on the Funko website.