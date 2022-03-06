There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Hogwarts Legacy lately, most of them speculating as to when the next highly-anticipated video game set in the Wizarding World will come out. Recently, one of Avalanche Software’s former employees revealed via Twitter that Warner Bros. might be releasing a trailer very soon, increasing the likelihood of a late 2022 release.

The buzz for a trailer initially came through Podcast Now, which announced that a brand new trailer is coming out on March 10. Troy Leavitt, a former developer in Avalanche, then replied by saying that he’s “neither confirming nor denying the rumor, but the timing seems about right to me.”

Other than the fact that we’ll finally be getting another trailer soon, more than a year since the first look introduced us to this new open-world role-playing game, it seems that WB is sticking to its commitment to release the title in 2022.

Previously, fans were worried that Hogwarts Legacy would be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic amid a surge of reports indicating WB Interactive was pushing its lineup back. But after the announcement that the game’s official art book was coming out in September, Potterheads became relatively certain about the cross-gen title arriving later this year.

Hogwarts Legacy is will allow Harry Potter fans to live out their fantasies of enrolling in the magical school and training to become a wizard. The setting will involve Hogwarts and its premises, including the Forbidden Forest and places like Hogsmeade Village. No release date has been confirmed, so we’ll have to keep an eye out to see if the rumors are true.