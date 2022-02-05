There has been a lot of speculation about Hogwarts Legacy ever since Warner Bros. pushed back the game’s release date from 2021 to an unspecified date in 2022. But now, the release date of a newly announced art book, officially titled The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy, has increased the odds of a September premiere.

Given the surge of delays throughout the industry due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of Potterheads had already assumed that Avalanche Software would skip the slated release of 2022 and instead opt for a window in 2023. But now, following Jason Kilar’s comments about the company committing to “a full slate of highly anticipated games” in 2022, fans are growing hopeful about a possible September release.

According to a report by The Rowling Library, Hogwarts Legacy is getting an art book that takes readers on a journey to see how Avalanche has managed to adapt the fantasy world and bring it to life as an open-world action-adventure game.

What’s more interesting, though, is the fact that the book will come out on Sep. 6. I don’t know about you, but historically speaking, art books often accompany their respective projects and not the other way around. So, we might get the opportunity to dive back into Rowling’s fictional universe as early as Sep. 1.

Canonically, September has always been an important month for the Wizarding World, if for nothing other than the fact that Hogwarts students begin their new term every year on Sep. 1. Considering that you’ll be put into the shoes of a Hogwarts student in the upcoming game, this date would serve as an interesting point to launch. Though it goes without saying that until confirmation from WB or Avalanche, this is merely wishful thinking.